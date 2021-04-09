A Celebration of Life service for Timothy John Trim, 63 of Falkner, MS, will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 P M at Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 12:00 noon until service time at Magnolia Funeral Home - East. Mr. Trim was born December 21, 1957 in Chicago, IL and went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 3, 2021 at his home in Falkner,MS. He graduated from Burnsville High School in 1975, then later graduated from Mississippi State University in 1979 with a Bachelors in Dairy Science. He proudly ran a family-owned dairy farm in Falkner, MS from 1984-2001, and then went on to drive for Werner and Marten trucking companies across country. Tim later retired to his home in Falkner, where he loved spending time outdoors and riding four-wheelers with his daughters and grandchildren. He was a beloved father and grandfather, who leaves behind his daughters and grandchildren to continue his legacy. Tim is survived by his daughters, Katie Trim Gonzales of Bartlett, TN and Melissa Taylor and husband Kevin of Paris, TN; 4 grandchildren, Adriana Gonzalez, Aden Taylor, Colton Taylor and Mason Taylor; his brothers, Mike Trim of Burnsville, MS, Greg Trim (Brenda) of Carthage, MS and Jeff Trim of Burnsville, MS; his sisters, Betty Allen (Ben) of Carmichael, CA; Linda Wiginton of Iuka, MS; Connie Copeland of Corinth, MS and Angie Smith of Burnsville, MS; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Trim and his mother, Carol Luddington Trim. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the National Pancreas Foundation.
