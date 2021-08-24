Robert Vincent, 43, resident of Arlington, TN, passed away August 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM at his home following a long battle with cancer. Services were held at 3 PM Sunday, August 15 at Whitten Memorial Baptist Church in Memphis where he was a member for 7 years. Pastor Jeff Shiply and Pastor Ronnie Barefield officiated and Kevin Barefield had Personal Reflections. Robert was born November 3, 1977 at the Tippah County Hospital and was a graduate of Falkner High School and attended Unity Baptist Church for 35 years. He was employed at Ashley Furniture Company in Ripley and Brother Industries in Bartlett, TN. He will be missed by his wife, Kandice Vincent, his sons, Owen and Luke Vincent, parents, Rex and Jeanne Vincent and a host of family and friends. We know by his testimony that he is with our Lord in Heaven.
