Lynda Marie Watson, age 76, of Ripley, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Lynda was born July 20, 1945 to the late Walter and Jeannett Vowell in Ripley, TN. She was a member of Cordova Baptist Church. Lynda retired as a Nurse. She enjoyed spending time in her flowerbed and taking care of her dog, Lilly. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roger Watson, her son, Scott Watson (Kathi), her grandson, Justin McKenzie, her granddaughter, Kayla Maffei (Emile), her great granddaughter, Mckenzie Maffei. Lynda is preceded in death by her son, Kerry Lynn Watson. A visitation for Lynda will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 3813 followed by a funeral at 2:00 PM. The graveside service will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 3:00pm, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Watson family.
