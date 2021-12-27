William Harvey White, age 79, passed away at his home in Memphis, TN on December 25, 2021. He was born March 21, 1942 to Sylvia Naomi White in Blue Mountain, MS. Bill graduated from Central High School in Memphis and attended Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed at Baxter Healthcare Corporation for more than 25 years. Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandra Truett White; his daughter, Victoria Naomi White; his aunts, Mavis White Bennett of Blue Mountain, MS and Betty Jo White Rasco of Richland Hills, TX. Arrangements are by Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122.
