Ida Louise Whiteside

Ida Louise Whiteside shed the shackles of this Earthly existence on October 30, 2020 at the age of 90 years young, for the promise of a better place. Covid statement, full obituary and guestbook available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:30 AM with funeral service beginning at 10:30 AM at A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas. Interment will be at 12:00 PM at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 West Maryland, North Little Rock, Arkansas.

