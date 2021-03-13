Bobby Wayne Wilbanks, 78, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home in Walnut, MS. He was born on July 20, 1942, to Hall and Mae Wilbanks in Tippah County - Mississippi. he was retired from Wright and Associates Construction Company. He was a member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church. He loved spending time with his church family, fishing, and bird hunting and the he spent at his cabin on the Tennessee River. Services will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 9, 2021, at Christ Temple Apostolic Church with Bro. Clay Hall and Bro. Timothy Wilbanks officiating. Burial will follow in Community Pentecostal Cemetery in Walnut, MS. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Church and continue Wednesday morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Bobby is survived by his wife of 44 years: Patsy Wilbanks of Walnut, MS; a son: Alan Wilbanks of Walnut, MS; two daughters: Krista Wilbanks of Walnut, MS, Carrie Harvey of Walnut, MS one grandson: Tucker Harvey of Walnut, MS; two granddaughters: Megan Street, Haley Wilbanks both of Walnut, MS; three great- grandchildren; Gracie Thrasher, Daylen Street, Cedar Street; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; one son: Jeff Wilbanks; one grandson: Alex Wilbanks; two brothers: David and Mitchell Wilbanks; one sister: Wanda Kirk. Pallbearers will be Mike Wilbanks, Mitch Wilbanks, James Kirk, John Kirk, Scott Wilbanks, Steve Bennett. Honorary Pallbearers will be John R. Bennett, Terry Thrasher, Terry Mathis, Robert Harris, Randle Hall, Clifford Porterfield, Gregg Hamm, Jerry Hooper, Donald Hooper and the Men of Christ Temple Apostolic Church. Expressions of sympathy, for the Wilbanks family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.