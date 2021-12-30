RJ Wilbanks, 99, of Batavia, IL and formerly of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 3, 1922, in Ripley, MS the son of William and Merley (Medford) Wilbanks. He was united in marriage to Mary Ruth Jamieson May 9, 1947, in Durant, MS. RJ was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army during World War II. RJ worked 30 years in the insurance profession as a salesman. He then worked another 35 years as a real estate agent for Crye-Leike Reality. RJ was also very active with his faith where he was a member of the United Methodist Church in both Memphis, TN and Olive Branch, MS. He is survived by his loving wife Mary; his daughter Judy (Michael) Van Houten; three grandchildren, Eric (Christina) Van Houten, Lindsay Van Houten and Jason Van Houten, one great-granddaughter, Olivia Van Houten; a sister Alma Gray and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his four other sisters and four brothers. To honor RJ's wishes he will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Wounded Warrior Fund in R J's memory.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.