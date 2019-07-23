William Kenneth Witt, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, TX. Kenneth was born on July 4, 1948 in Blue Mountain, Mississippi to William Herbert and Mary Frances (Wells) Witt. He is a 1967 graduate of Walnut High School in Mississippi. Ken served in the United States Army from 1968-1977. He is a proud Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. When asked about the details surrounding issuance of the Bronze Star he stated: "My M60 jammed up and I used a M16 and M79 grenade launcher to place effective fire on enemy bunker and destroy it. Colonel George S. Patton IV gave me the award." His ability to state things simply and without wanting notoriety is what drew people to him. In his professional life Kenneth worked at Libby Owens Ford (LOF) for 20 years serving as supervisor for many years. When him and his wife Iris moved to Temple, he was able to quickly become ingrained in the Temple community by participating in outreach such as: Feed my Sheep, Baylor Scott and White, RSVP and others. Kenneth is survived by his wife Iris, Daughters Nancy Godbey of Durant Oklahoma, Sara Reed of Lufkin, and Bonus Daughter Dawn Zorn of Kilgore, Son in laws: Andy Reed and Bobby Godbey and two precious grandsons who he loved and spoiled rotten: Bennett and Owen Reed. He is also survived by his sisters: Margaret Cooper of Arlington, TN and Rita Carter (Benny) of Collierville, TN; Brothers: Jerry of Huron, OH, Jimmy (Brenda) of Falkner, MS, Gene (Becky) of Baldwyn, MS; Sister-in-Law Sylvia Witt of Byhalia, MS. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Peggy Benfield and brothers Lee Edward, Donald, and Ricky. Kenneth was also a proud graduate of Walnut High School. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 612, P.O. Box 2732 Sherman, TX 75091 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.