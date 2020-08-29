Okolona Chieftains
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-1A
2019 record: 3-8, 2-6 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Lamart Harvey (4th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Daylen Ezell, LB, Sr.
•Recorded a team-high 95 tackles in just 9 games played.
Keelan Davis, DE, Sr.
•Tallied a team-high 11 sacks to go along with 48 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Daevon Johnson, RB/DL, Sr.
•Notched 75 tackles and 8 sacks; will be used more on offense this season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Lamart Harvey took Okolona to the playoffs in his first two seasons before failing to reach that mark last season in a tough division. In three seasons, Harvey holds a 25-15 record as the lead man for the Chieftains.
OFFENSE
QB Jayden Stephen (So.) will most likely take over as the starting quarterback for Okolona. At just 150 pounds, Harvey says Stephen is a good athlete who can make the right reads.
Kelsey Loving (Jr.), Armani Fields (Sr.) and Daevon Johnson (Sr.) will all see time carrying the ball out of the backfield. Jerrian Beene (So.) Scott Grady (Sr.) and Tony Hunter (Jr.) look to replace last year's production at wide receiver.
Starting center Sam Brown (Sr.) is the lone returner up front with a group that will start several freshmen.
DEFENSE
The Chieftains return their top four tacklers from last season, including linebacker Daylen Ezell (Sr.). Fields joins Ezell on the second level with 81 tackles from last year.
Daevon Johnson will be a chess piece on and will see some time at nose guard with Keelan Davis (Sr.) out wide at end. The duo combined for 19 of Okolona's 28 sacks last season.
Stephen, Loving, Neimiah Jones (Jr.) and Daventa Stokes (Jr.) will be the four players patrolling the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Grady, who Harvey says runs a legit 4.47 40-yard dash, and Loving will handle return duties. Fields will kick extra points and field goals. Jayce Boggan (So.) will be the team's punter.
X-FACTOR
Okolona's defense looks to be reloaded with tons of speed and talent, but on offense the experience is lacking. If Stephen can come in and run the offense efficiently, the Chieftains become a tough team to match up with.
COACH SPEAK
“We have the athletes to compete with anybody in our division. They are gritty. I don't know if we can win it, but I think we can compete for a playoff spot.” – Lamart Harvey
Dillon Barnes