Okolona Chieftains
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-1A
2018 record: 9-4, 6-2 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Lamart Harvey (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dykwan Johnson, ATH, Sr.
• Recorded 11 catches for 158 yards, 1 TD; made 23 tackles, 4 INTs on defense.
Kaaria Hykes, DL, So.
• Recorded 51 tackles, 8 sacks, forced 2 fumbles.
Daylen Ezell, LB, So.
• Recorded 97 tackles, 3 sacks, forced 1 fumble.
COACHING 'EM UP
There were no staff changes. Harvey has the same three assistant coaches he has had since he took over as head coach.
OFFENSE
Dikinbe Thomas (Sr.) will likely be the quarterback to start the season, but Jayvin Johnson (Sr.) will receive reps as well. At running back, Jacorrius Stanfield has graduated, but Dykwan Johnson (Sr.) is poised to take over.
No starting linemen return from last season, and the Chieftains lost their top four returning wide receivers. With Johnson moving to running back, Okolona’s top returning receiver had one catch last season.
DEFENSE
Behind Daevon Johnson (Jr.) and Kaaria Hykes (So.), the line will be strong. Those two combined for 14 sacks last year. At linebacker, Daylen Ezell (So.) had almost 100 tackles and 3 sacks last year. Tyler Bogan (Sr.) also returns after accumulating 55 tackles.
Sophomore Ahmad Hodges will step up and play a key role at linebacker. In the secondary, Johnson is the only returnee.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Johnson will be the extra-point kicker again this year, but Shunquavious Walker (Sr.) takes over on kickoffs and punts.
X-FACTOR
Okolona has graduated 25 players the last two seasons, including 11 last year. With only two starters returning on the offensive side of the ball, the inexperienced kids will need to cut down on turnovers and find a way to replace Stanfield’s production the last two years.
COACH SPEAK
“We are young all over, but we are pretty fast on defense now. We can run on them. We have 11 kids that can move to the ball pretty quick. I think when we gel on defense, they will be able to keep us in games.” – Lamart Harvey