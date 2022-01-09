Looking Back: The Rebels were 1-1 on the week, falling in overtime at Tennessee Wednesday night (66-60) before rebounding to a win over Mississippi State on Saturday (82-72). It was a huge week for sophomore guard Matthew Murrell, who scored 17 points against the Volunteers and a career-high 31 against the Bulldogs, including 23 in the first half. His career-high was 19.
The Week Ahead: Ole Miss travels to College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. The Rebels then host No. 9 Auburn Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
NCAA Net Rankings: Ole Miss is No. 111 in the latest release.
In the SEC: The Rebels are tied for sixth, 1.5 games behind SEC leader Auburn.
What to watch this week: Senior guard Jarkel Joiner’s availability will be something to watch. The Oxford native did not travel to Tennessee after suffering a lower back injury in practice. He played six minutes against Mississippi State but did not play in the second half after his back stiffened up, according to coach Kermit Davis.
Notes: Senior center Nysier Brooks grabbed 16 rebounds, a career-high. He leads Ole Miss with 8.5 per game, which ranks fourth in the SEC … Since returning from a broken hand suffered in the season opener, freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 13.6 points over five games, having notched doubled-figures in four contests. He also dished out a career-high eight assists against the Bulldogs … Over the last five games, sophomore forward Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 10.6 points on just under 57% from the field. He scored 15 against Mississippi State.