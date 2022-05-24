HOOVER, Alabama — Now Ole Miss plays the waiting game.
The No. 9 seed Rebels were unable to muster enough offense late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning against No. 8 seed Vanderbilt, falling to the Commodores 3-1 in the first round of the SEC Tournament in a game that was delayed 5.5 hours due to rain.
The Rebels (32-22) will await their NCAA Tournament fate over the next few days. The selection show is Monday.
“We’re just waiting,” senior first baseman Tim Elko said. “Obviously, we wanted to win this game. Now it’s in the hand of the committee, and we feel like we played well enough this year to get in. But we’ll see.”
The Commodores (36-19) loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night with two outs on junior Dylan DeLucia. Sophomore right fielder Hayden Leatherwood made a sliding catch in right to end the inning. The Commodores got to DeLucia in the third with two outs, when first baseman Dominic Keegan drove Spencer Jones in with a single up the middle.
In the top of the fourth, the Rebels had a scoring opportunity after senior leftfielder Kevin Graham singled to lead off the inning and advanced all the way to third with two outs. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier struck out to end the inning.
Vanderbilt starter Carter Holton pitched six innings, gave up just three hits and struck out six batters. As a team, Ole Miss was 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
“Knew (Holton) was good, but that was special tonight. Just some really good command of all his stuff. We just couldn’t catch up to the fastball,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “He just kept attacking us, and usually we can get to the fastball. We struggled.”
DeLucia got in a jam in the fifth, loading the bases with one out, which brought sophomore Josh Mallitz into the game. Mallitz limited the damage, allowing one run to score on a groundout. He nearly skirted out of another crises in the sixth, when runners reached second and third with no outs.
But after a strikeout and a nifty fielding play from Mallitz to nab a comebacker and get the runner headed home, sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was unable to field what would have been the third out, allowing another run to score.
DeLucia went 4 1-3 innings and gave up two earned runs. Mallitz pitched the remainder of the game and did not surrender an earned run. He also struck out five batters.
The Rebels finally got on the board in the seventh, as senior third baseman Justin Bench drove home Chatagnier from second with two outs. In the ninth inning, sophomore right fielder Calvin Harris singled with two outs, bringing the tying run to the plate in the form of centerfielder T.J. McCants. McCants grounded out to end the game.
Ole Miss has made it to three-straight NCAA Tournaments, last missing the regional field in 2017. Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Rebels were projected to be in the field, according to D1Baseball. WarrenNolan.com currently has Ole Miss with an RPI of 39.
“We’re just going to stay together,” Bench said. “I’d like to think that we did enough, but it’s up to those 10 guys in the committee, and we’ll see if we got in.”
