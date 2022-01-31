LSU (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;2;Eric Gaines;6-2;So.;9.8

G;0;Brandon Murray;6-5;Fr.;10.3

F;5;Mwani Wilkinson;6-5;So.;3.6

F;4;Darius Days;6-7;Sr.;13.1

C;15;Efton Reid;7-0;Fr.;7.2

Ole Miss (11-10, 2-6 SEC)

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;2;Daeshun Ruffin;5-9;Fr.;12.2

G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;10.5

G/F;15;Luis Rodriguez;6-6;Jr.;6.5

F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;8.5

C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;9.4

Tip-off: Tuesday, 8 p.m., Maravich Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network

Series: LSU leads 126-88

Last Meeting: LSU won 76-73 in the SEC Tournament on March 12, 2021

Coaches: Kermit Davis 62-52 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 531-315 in 27th season overall; Will Wade 99-45 in fifth season at LSU, 190-90 in ninth season overall.

