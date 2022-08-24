Ole Miss student union

University of Mississippi students work inside the Ole Miss Student Union. On Friday, the building will be officially renamed the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union.

 COURTESY

OXFORD • The University of Mississippi will formally dedicate the new name of the Ole Miss Student Union this Friday, Aug. 26, paying tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation that continues to have a transformative impact on the Oxford and Medical Center campuses.

