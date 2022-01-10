Ole Miss 9-5, 1-1 SEC

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;24;Jarkel Joiner;6-1;Sr.;14.8

G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;7.1

G/F;15;Luis Rodriguez;6-6;Jr.;7.3

F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;8.8

C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;8.9

Texas A&M 13-2, 2-0 SEC

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;1;Marcus Williams;6-2;So.;10.6

G;20;Andre Gordon;6-2;Jr.;8.2

G;23;Tyrece Radford;6-2;Fr.;8.9

F;10;Ethan Henderson;6-8;Sr.;2.9

F;15;Henry Coleman;6-8;So.;9.7

Game time: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network.

Series: Texas A&M leads 7-4

Last Meeting: Ole Miss won 61-50 in Oxford on Jan. 20, 2021

Coaches: Kermit Davis 60-47 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 529-310 in 27th season overall; Buzz Williams 37-26 in third season at Texas A&M, 290-181 in 15th season overall.

