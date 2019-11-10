OXFORD • Ole Miss got 21 points from junior newcomer Deja Cage to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 66-42 on Sunday afternoon.
Sophomore Iyanla Kitchens had career highs of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Rebels (2-0), who led 24-12 at halftime.
Cage, a transfer from DePaul, was 8 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range, with buzzer-beating 3s to end the first and third quarters.
Gara Beth Self, a freshman guard from Ingomar, made her collegiate debut for ULM.
Cheered by a group of fans from her hometown, she scored 11 points with three assists and two steals in 39 minutes.