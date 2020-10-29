ATLANTA • With the East Lake Cup title on the line, the Ole Miss women’s golf team had the right person on the course trying to secure the championship for the Rebels.
Senior Julia Johnson improved her career match play record to 8-0 and earned a 1-up victory in the deciding match to give Ole Miss a 3-2 win over No. 1 South Carolina in the finals of the East Lake Cup on Wednesday.
“This was a dream come true to try to play in this tournament, and to win it is really just the cherry on top,” head coach Kory Henkes said. “This is a surreal feeling being here, especially for Julia, who was here in her freshman year and has kind of seen where we have been and where we are.”
Johnson, a senior from St. Gabriel, Louisiana, was 1 down through seven holes to South Carolina’s Lois Kaye Go but tied the match with a par on No. 8. She took a 1-up lead with a birdie putt on No. 10. After a few back-and-forth holes, Johnson earned the title for the Rebels.
“That’s why I like Julia in that fourth spot,” Henkes said. “She’s really steady. She likes to stay a little ahead when things get a little complicated out there, so I think she really kept it together and pulled through for us on the 18th hole.”
Ellen Hume, who shared medalist honors with teammate Kennedy Swann, picked up the first point of the day. Sophomore Andrea Lignell earned the other point.
The Rebels will resume play in the spring.