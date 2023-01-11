Friends, went down the holler to check on the brothers.
Warm weather had us sitting on the porch, enjoying the sun with Granny — the almost toothless dachshund — and a couple of chickens. As the old men from our family have been doing for six generations, we were just sitting around, doing a lot of porch thinking. That’s one think that hasn’t changed a whole lot, and we’re blessed to still be able to do that, and we know it.
Course, the conversation went to this past week’s cold weather. John Barry said, “I know why they call it a polar express. It was colder than a polar bear’s hind end! Weren’t nothing between us and there but a couple of power lines. Man, it was cold!”
That’s when little brother Willie said, “We made it pretty good with two electric blankets on.”
So, John Barry commented that the wind was rough. He was out in the barn checking on his chickens, and the wind was so strong that one old hen laid the same egg three times! He had to grab it before it froze.
It was the second night that John Barry found so cold. He said he had so many quilts on the bed, he had to stand up to turn over. Butter, the three legged dog, slept by the heater.
John Barry said, “I was so cold, I started to whistle him onto the bed but remembered he likes to roll around in all kinds of stinky stuff. He prides himself on being the stinky hound.”
So, John Barry didn’t welcome Butter into bed with him, and one little wiener dog don’t give off a lot of heat. The way John Barry tells it, around midnight, his teeth got to chattering around midnight.
“Woke me up!” he said.
Course, I had to ask, “What did you do?”
“Picked them up off the nightstand and put em in the kitchen,” he said. “Thought they’d be warmer in there.”
So, I asked if it helped.
“Not much,” he said. “Still made a racket! I put a wood spoon in with them, and they got quieter till about daylight!”
I asked what happened them?
John Barry laughed and said, “Well, about daylight, they chewed through that spoon! I got up and made coffee. Had to drink two cups before they warmed up enough that I could eat a biscuit.”
And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
J.D. THOMPSON is a retired forest and forest firefighter who loves to write humorous stories.