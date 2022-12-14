The old man lived alone, or at least since his wife had gone on.
He missed her, especially during this time of year. Lilly was the one who really loved Christmas. She just seemed to thrive during this season.
She always had him get a tree.
“Just can’t be Christmas without a tree,” she’d always said.
But since her passing, he just couldn't bring himself to enjoy this time of year, much less put up a tree. It was just too sad for him, and the only family they had had long since moved away.
So he wasn't in the mood to get a tree.
Up the road, new neighbors were moving in: a man and woman with two little girls, one 8 and the other 5. They seemed nice enough — the man had seen them pass by, and the little girls always waved. They had even brought him supper once; he sure enjoyed the home cooking since didn't get much of it after Lilly’s death. Lord, he missed her cooking.
Those little girls sure were sweet. Made him feel almost alive after each visit. Oh, sure, they asked a lot of questions. He hadn't forgotten that about kids.
One day, they asked the man why he didn’t put up a tree. Before he had time to answer, their mom quickly changed the subject. He knew why, but didn't think he could explain all that to two bright-eyed little girls. How do you explain to someone that you're sad and alone and that a brightly lit tree would not change that? All the lights in the world wouldn’t change that.
A couple of weeks before Christmas, the man heard a car in the driveway. He looked out to see his neighbors and those two little girls. Each had a box in her hand and seemingly couldn’t wait for him to open the door. They burst into his home with ear-to-ear smiles.
“We have a surprise,” they shouted. But before they could tell him, their mom asked could she speak to him in the old kitchen. Of course, he said, “yes.”
He followed her into Lilly's kitchen and invited her to sit at the table.
She said, “I'm sorry, but these girls have about drove us crazy. They were worried about you not having up a tree. They look each time we pass to see if you have one up, to see the lights.”
This brought tears to his eyes. He couldn't let her see him cry, so he said must have gotten something in my eye. She understood.
She said, “Would you please humor these girls?”
He followed her back into the living room, where the little girls could no longer contain their excitement.
They said, “We have you a Christmas Tree! It's a small one, but it's already got the lights on it! And it has little balls and icicles and candy canes to decorate it with! So can we please, please, help you put it up?”
How could he not say, “Yes”?
They unboxed the little tree and flew in to decorating. He set it on a small table by the window and plugged it in. They all marveled at the little tree and the warm glow of its lights.
The man thanked the little girls for their kindness. As they left, he asked if he could have a hug. They gladly gave him a squeeze.
The man waited till they had gone and just sat down and cried. He felt bad because he had been so lonely. And in the glow of that little Christmas tree, he said a prayer. He thanked God that even though he was lonely, he wasn't alone. And it had taken two beautiful little girls to show him what Christmas was all about. Wasn’t it about giving? And he made a promise to keep it that way.
This is a real Christmas Story. The old man was Mr. Langston, our neighbor, and Lilly, his wife. And the little girls would be Kelly And Melanie. After his death, his daughter found the tree and a note explaining it and asking that it be returned to these little girls. It was, and we still have it and the memories.
