TUPELO • In most ways, it was a typical swim meet at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
Officials worked out technical glitches, parents took turns volunteering as timers and Shockwave Aquatics coach Lucas Smith encouraged his swimmers with his characteristic quiet confidence.
But the Shockwave-hosted Mississippi Swimming Inc. Long Course State Meet, which began Thursday and wraps up today, was different in one aspect: This was Smith’s last meet.
He’s leaving his coaching jobs – he also coaches Tupelo High School’s Golden Wave swim team – to become assistant principal at the school.
“It’s bittersweet,” Smith said Saturday between races. “When you do something for 25 years, it becomes part of who you are, part of your daily routine. I’ll miss the relationships I’ve built with these kids.”
Swim parent Rena Greer, volunteering as head timer for the meet, said the Tupelo swim community will miss Smith’s leadership and guidance.
“He expects the kids to be in the water,” she said, “and to give practices their full attention. He encourages them to set goals, and the kids have utmost respect for him.”
Greer’s daughter, Rani, a standout swimmer for the Pontotoc swim team, trained with Smith for years. She’s heading to Davidson University, in North Carolina, on a swim scholarship.
“Lucas believed in her more than she believed in herself,” Greer said. “He saw something in her and pushed her. I’m so glad he’s been part of her swim experience.”
‘A great motivator’
Parent Chris Johnson agreed. The Itawamba AHS assistant principal was volunteering as meet announcer Saturday as his 16-year old son, Brooks, competed.
“The kids never want to disappoint Lucas,” Johnson said. “If he asked them to hit a brick wall, they’d ask him how many bricks he wanted them to bring back. He’s a great motivator, which is good for his new job as assistant principal. Faculty members need motivation as much as kids do.”
Smith said that emphasizing the value of goal-setting was the top lesson he’d learned as a coach that he planned to transfer to his administrative role.
“It’s so important to set goals and work towards them,” he said. “That’s what I love about swimming – others may not see it, but sometimes just touching the wall means that a kid has achieved a goal.”