Kermit Davis landed a commitment from Samford transfer Robert Allen Tuesday. Whether he can contribute beginning in 2020 or 2021, he's expected to be an asset in the post for the Rebels.
Allen's high school coach Jason Atherton joins Parrish on this episode to break down the player Ole Miss is getting.
Check it out on:
Itunes
Stitcher
Spotify
Soundcloud
We appreciate our sponsors:
North Mississippi Party Rentals (find them at their website or on Facebook)
Krystal of Oxford and Saltillo (follow them on Twitter)