This week SEC Network baseball analyst Ben McDonald joins the show to discuss the setbacks players face due to the lack of play and which players face the greatest loss. McDonald is a former high school football teammate of Parrish's.
As well, NFL Draft expert Mike Detillier joins the show to discuss Rebels that could hear their names called at this week's NFL Draft.
