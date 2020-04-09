Former Rebel men's hoops coach Rob Evans joins the show this week for an extended conversation. He coached in Oxford from 1992 to 1998 and made plenty of history.
Evans was the first African American hired to coach a major sport at Ole Miss, and guided the program to its first-ever 20-win season. Additionally, he guided the Rebels to NCAA Tournament appearances in 1997 and 1998.
