In this episode Parrish visits with former Ole Miss defensive end Gary Turner (1973-1976), who along with Pete Robertson was among the second group of athletes to break the color barrier for Rebel football. They came one season after Ben Williams and James Reed officially opened the door.
Today Turner, who was an All-American in 1975, lives in West Point. Listen to hear him detail his life journey in Mississippi as a black athlete and human being during times that were difficult to be just that.
