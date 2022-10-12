FULTON • The fall open enrollment period kicks off Sunday and runs through Dec. 7. For Medicare participants that means now is the time to make changes to your Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.
Navigating the choices can sometimes be a challenge but participants in Itawamba/Monroe and other Mississippi counties will have the opportunity to sit with qualified counselors at "easy-to-access public places" to assist them in choosing the best plan for their needs.
"There is nothing hidden here," said Itawamba County Board of Supervisors President Donnie Wood. " This is not a sales scheme. No one will ask for money now or later. The cost of the insurance will be deducted from the person's Social Security check monthly like other aspects of Medicare."
Wood saidin a news release that the County Supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union Counties along with Three Rivers Planning and Development Distgrict and the Mississippi Department on Aging and Adult Services are providing the counseling free. Participants can enroll on-the-spot if they prefer.
Last year, county counselors assisted 901 participants. Wood said that 521 of those assisted, 62 percent, found a less expensive plan saving them as much as $1,200 in out-of-pocket costs.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescription. According to the news release, the counseling takes about 30 minutes. "It's worth the time," Wood said. "You can call ahead to make an appointment."
Changes made through open enrollment take effect Jan. 1.
Counselors will be at these locations from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Check the location in your county on the list shown here.
County
Calhoun - CEDA Building (across from Courthouse) , 106 N. Murphree St., Pittsboro, 662-321-2312
Chickasaw - 2 locations:
All day Mon, Tues, then Wed 8 - Noon, Okolona Courthouse, 234 W. Main St., Okolona, 662-260-9219
Wed 1 pm - 4:30 pm, then all day Thurs, Friday, Houston Courthouse, 1 Pinson Square, Houston, 662-9219
Itawamba - ICDC Building, 107 West Wiygul St., Fulton, 662-308-0856
Lafayette - Lafayette County Chancery Building, 300 North Lamar Blvd., Oxford, 662-372-4622
Lee - Lee County Board of Supervisors Center, 300 West Main St., Tupelo, 662-308-0254
Monroe - 2 locations:
Monday, Tuesday, Monroe County Chancery Building,
201 W. Commerce St., Aberdeen; 662-372-1589
Wed., Thur., Fri., Monroe County Government Complex, 1619 Highland Dr., Amory, 662-372-1589
Pontotoc - Three Rivers PDD, 75 S. Main St., Pontotoc, 662-489-2415,
Union - Union County Board of Supervisors Building, 108 E. Main St., New Albany, 662-308-0644
