Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last week at the age of 87. And our nation mourns.
We mourn the loss of an icon, a woman whose career placed her in spaces dominated by men. In her early Harvard law days, a professor asked her why she was taking a seat that “belongs to a man.” She later famously retorted, “I ask no favor for my sex. All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.” Ginsburg took that seat, a seat that was rightfully hers, and went on to take others–from her work as a young lawyer, a law professor, a judge appointed by Jimmy Carter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, and lastly, appointed by Bill Clinton in 1993, she took her final seat as a jurist in the highest court in the land. Only the second woman in U.S. history to do so. A seat that she held until her death days ago.
We mourn the loss of a feminist icon – a woman of small stature who became a fortress for gender equality in the workplace. Taking on the Virginia Military Institute in 1996, which up until that point took in no female cadets, Ginsburg challenged the assumptions that women couldn’t serve simply because of their gender. In fact, she asserted “how much good women could do for the institution,” and her argument won. In 2016, at the 20th anniversary of the VMI ruling, cadet Makayla Diamond said, “I’m very thankful because without Ruth Bader Ginsburg I might not be here.”
We mourn the loss of a champion for gender equality in the home. Her inspiring marriage to her husband, Marty, serves as a model to us all about what mutual respect between partners, regardless of gender, can do to one’s life. During her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, she remarked on how lucky she was to have met a man “who believes today, that a woman’s work, whether at home or on the job, is as important as a man’s.” Both of them agreed that true gender equality will have been achieved when “men share … the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.”
We mourn the loss of a protector for women’s reproductive rights. Who argued that “the decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity.” Ginsburg championed these rights and recognized that they were at risk upon the election of the current president, one who has been recorded both publicly bragging about sexually assaulting women and promising to install SCOTUS judges that would repeal Roe V. Wade. RBG knew this, understood it deeply, and this past week, even amidst the throes of the end of life, left us with this message: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Even at her death, she sought to use her influence to keep our rights secure. She is and will always be our champion.
We mourn the loss of the great dissenter, our judge who brandishes her dazzling collars while speaking truth to power. It’s the “dissenter’s hope,” she said, “that [we] are writing not for today, but for tomorrow.” The nation mourns the loss of our leader, a woman often at odds with her time, but who speaks with an assurance for what the country can be for every voice–not just the deepest, loudest, or most powerful.
So, let’s share toasts and shed tears for the memory of our champion – our notorious RBG. Today, we mourn. But there is much to dissent. Tomorrow, let’s get to work.