Leadership is not a trait only demonstrated in the boardroom or elected office. It’s an element of an effective everyday life. It’s a combination of self-confidence and effective communication, and it’s one so critically encouraged among girls in the sixth grade, because that is the point at which we so often see their own self-confidence and communication tools swiftly going away.
Countless scientific studies confirm what mothers of girls already see, what we remember anecdotally from having experienced it ourselves: until roughly the age of 12, there is virtually no difference in the confidence levels of boys and girls. Then puberty arrives and that all begins to change.
It’s different seeing it as a parent because we have the perspective of experience, the wisdom of age and the personal opportunity to watch it happen again and to change the result this time.
We’ve seen for ourselves the gutsy fire and self-assurance grow in our babies, watched them tackle kindergarten and elementary school with ease. We’ve watched them develop personalities of their own, seen them begin furnishing the halls and sunny hideaways of the many rooms inside their minds.
When adulthood brings the burden of grown-up emotions and adult cares, when their minds begin coping with worries they can’t process and emotions they don’t recognize, it’s critical that we equip our girls with tools to work it out themselves, because that’s what adults must do.
When their friendships become conflicts, when opportunities to excel become touch points for anxiety, the approaches they take to resolution will determine how they rise or fall. Sooner than later, they’ll be designing these approaches on their own. Our opportunity to help goes only so far, lasts only so long. These are skills for life that can begin helping them now.
We launched the Milam Girls Leadership Academy in January of 2017 and, going into our fourth year, I can say it’s been a blessing and a pleasure to see the light come on in so many young ladies’ eyes. Our group meets from January to May, and we learn about and practice the applied skills that prepare girls to lead.
In leadership, effective communication is everything, so that is where we begin. We talk about our tendencies, about the desire to do what is easiest, what is most popular, what is most apt to quietly fit in. We talk about how none of these best serves who we are, or what we want our life to be.
We hear from business leaders about goal setting and elected officials about community service, and we end the session with a trip to the state capitol because we want our girls to know the world is wide open to them, but the overall message isn’t meant to push them to become anyone they don’t want to be, just the opposite.
We want them to grow up and grow with the psychological tools they need to live the lives they’ve imagined. When they know the sky is the limit, it takes much less courage to fly.