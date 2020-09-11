COVID-19 has tested the entire world. It has challenged citizens’ concepts of health and safety as well as reframed communications and interactions. Nowhere is this more apparent than within the context of the typical American classroom. While teachers have always been tasked with teaching content and evaluating students’ understandings, the reality is that their impacts occupy a much larger space within the students’ lives.
With the adjustment to online learning, modified class sizes, and the omnipresent masks, student-teacher relationships are being challenged to maintain the same connections they formerly enjoyed. For example, first grade teacher Eileen Wood recently shared the following in a Washington Post article: “We are the one constant for some of these kids. They come to school and they know what to expect. It’s the stability, the repetition. They have art, they have gym, they have lunch, and they have teachers they know. And now, it’s all taken away.”
Clearly, the role of a teacher expands well beyond the traditional classroom setting. During this pandemic, both teachers and students often feel isolated. Much of the dynamic artistry that defines a teacher’s role that she or he know the students well enough to recognize when something’s wrong. Teachers are attuned to pick up on even the subtle cues as to something being less than ideal.
This usually goes both ways. Students and teachers typically spend more waking hours together during a workday week than they do with their families. Naturally, this becomes a second family-type unit, where the members regularly rely one another to make it through their days. Whether it’s remembering a birthday, offering a shoulder to listen, or simply showing acts of kindness, students often rely on their school families for predictable structure and reliable feedback. Teachers’ roles also encompass offering encouragement, helping students to realize their potential, following-up on a regular basis, and supporting their dreams. This caring spirit is difficult to convey when students are seen less often and, in some cases, only via a computer screen during scheduled sessions.
Ironically, while in years past students may have looked toward the return to school with less than an enthusiastic approach, in 2020, students and teachers alike miss the contact time, the regularity, the predictability. As is often said of many things in life, that you don’t know what you had until it’s gone. No words could be truer than in the context of teaching roles for 2020.
Fortunately .. hopefully ... school will eventually return to some semblance of a pre-pandemic normal. If nothing else is learned from this dramatic detour from traditional educational practices, perhaps everyone will be more aware of the multifaceted roles played by educators across this nation. One educator in the Washington Post article remarked, “If you don’t have a relationship with them, they won’t learn. It’s really part of development. They want that internal motivation, to do it for someone who really cares about their success.”