While few would likely argue with the necessity for schools to emphasize reading and mathematics, there has been a marked decline over recent decades with respect to advancing the arts. Arts education refers to classes in art using any variety of media from paint to pottery to photography. It encompasses theatre production, costume design, set creation, and actor training. Arts education also provides for vocal and instrumental instruction and enrichment.
According to a recent article in Arts Education by Mikhail Zinshteyn, supporters of arts education reference large-scale research which suggests that access to the arts “positively contributes to a student’s academic well-being … particularly for low-income students.” Ironically, however, it is these specific populations of low-income students who are most likely to have the least access to the arts. According to a 2007 study from the Center for Education Policy, of the school districts surveyed, many had witnessed a decrease in the time students spent engaged in the arts by 31 percent following the passage of the No Child Left Behind Act with one in five elementary students exposed to dance and theatre in 2000 versus one in 25, ten years later. Consistent in all of these findings was the acknowledgement that the wealthier the district, the less likely it was to cut students’ arts education.
In a time when many districts face funding constraints, it’s not surprising that what’s measured is the primary focus of funding. However, according to a study authored by professors from the University of Missouri and Texas A&M University and published by the Brookings Institute, they reported that significant increases in the arts resulted in tremendous impacts upon the “students’ academic, social, and emotional outcomes.”
These findings reinforce the intangible benefit that arts educators have been advocating for years. Balancing rigorous academic activity with a robust arts education ensures that the students have a well-rounded educational experience. As universities across the nation look to better understand the caliber of students applying to their institutions, they need more context to appreciate a student’s candidacy than a series of standardized test scores. Students who have experienced the benefit of an enriched arts curriculum offer not only additional artifacts to showcase their talents, but they also provide their current and future institutions with more complex and thoughtful learners who have the ability to truly see the world as it can become rather than simply as it exists today.
Arts education often provides the framework that shapes a school’s culture and creates a student population of independent and creative thinkers who appreciate unique expressions, novel interpretations, and bold applications. Arts education allows the plays and stories and lessons studied in traditional classes to become alive in theatre productions, employing the visual and movement arts as well as the musical talents of students to be showcased and shared with entire populations. It gives students the passion to create and imagine, respecting the past and empowering the future. While it may not generate detailed academic data, financing the arts appears essential to more far-reaching objectives such as the betterment of a civilized society.
Perhaps Martin Price of the Art Shanty Project captured it best when he detailed his advocacy for the arts with the following narrative, “Art rises above language, class, religion, gender, and other factors that seem to divide the world. Art brings people together. It elicits different reactions and emotions but everyone can agree that it moves them to think, to feel, and to act. Art is there to remind us of the values that we uphold. It makes us realize that we may all come from different walks of life, but there are some things that are undeniably common to all of us – like love, friendship, and freedom.”