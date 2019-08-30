Today’s students were born digital natives. They have never known a world without the Internet, smart phones, digital media, or social networking. They have little understanding or use for printed materials, phone calls, face to face interaction, or tactile problem solving sans a digital facilitator.
While these students have been so fortunate to learn to navigate this smart existence as toddlers, there are many structural underpinnings that allowed this new world to exist that they have not had the pleasure of recognizing. For example, the innate security that one often finds by reading printed material which can be resourced, re-read, and paced at the individual’s leisure is many times replaced by summary, digital text, allowing one to synthesize the key points of the story or process without reading all subtext and associated narrative. While this may work wonderfully well for students who need to cover great quantities of material in a short period of time, it also robs the reader from developing a full appreciation for the text, the author’s style, subtle inferences, and even craftily constructed plot lines.
With the advance in technology, the smart phones seem to have become the dominant feature in every setting. No longer do young people regularly enjoy a casual conversation with friends without texting and messaging others, external to the physically present parties. It’s almost as if social engagements have taken second place to social media. Furthermore, in order to solve complex problems, one has to be willing to fully understand the situation and explore a variety of possible scenarios. While the Internet is a great and mighty tool for researching topics, it is not a substitute for innovative, individual thought.
When asked to arrange the start of their day from 6:30 until 8:30 without the use of advanced digital tools, a recent group of young adults were rendered nearly speechless. They explained how they go to sleep with their phones’ music which is programmed to turn off at a certain interval. They wake up to their phones or their smart watches to either a select song or sound. They find it critical to, immediately upon waking, check their most frequented social media sites and let their “friends” know that they are up and part of the cyberspace dynamic. The incredulous response from these digital natives made the seemingly insignificant request even more critical.
In order to ensure that current and future generations are able to maximize their potential, it is paramount that they understand the path taken by the giants before them. The amazing feats of science and industry realized in years before digital platforms were even conceptualized. While the generations born prior to the digital age may be scrambling to keep up with the ever-changing age of technology domination, it is important that the skills and tools that they used are not lost to future generations.
Regardless as to the quality of a student’s resume, the great GPA, the high test scores, the notable references, none of that information can be utilized if the individual cannot carry on a cohesive conversation, establish rapport, and connect with the employer in a way that a goodness of fit can be imagined. Technology is critical for today’s students to be competitive and successful. However, it is also important for these ever so skilled digital natives to develop some old school savvy in order to not only make the initial introductions, but to maintain the relationships and develop lifelong connections to individuals who take up real space in real time to solve real problems.