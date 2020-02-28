Even though 2020 reiterates the ever-present dominance of social media in children’s lives, it is important to recognize and emphasize the critical art of reading. Whether they are reading actual paperbound texts or prefer to use some form of digital intermediary like a Kindle, smartphone, or even a laptop computer, reading is critical to a child’s intellectual, academic, and social development.
Some of the most popular fiction books that get both adult encouragement and student accolades for readers between 9 and 14, include the following titles, according to www.goodreads.com at [https://www.goodreads.com/list/show/43921.Books_all_kids_should_read_between_age_9_and_14].
• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” by J. K. Rowling (1997)
• “Charlotte’s Web,” by E. B. White (1952)
• “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien (2002)
• “Holes,” by Louis Sachar (1998)
• “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” by Roald Dahl (1942)
• “Inkheart,” by Cornelia Funke (2003)
• “Coraline,” by Neil Gaiman (2002)
• “Artemis Fowl,” by Eoin Colfer (2001)
• “The Graveyard Book,” by Neil Gaiman (2008)
• “The Lightning Thief,” by Rick Riordan (2005)
These titles, which range in publication from the vintage works of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (1942) and “Charlotte’s Web” (1952) to the more recent 21st century craft of “The Lightening Thief” (2005) and “The Graveyard Book” (2008), appeal across age spans, genders, and timelines.
It is interesting to note that some of the consistent threads found in these popular titles include fantasy, conflict, stress and resolution. While Harry Potter allows students to envision themselves transported to an imaginary time and place, it reinforces the character’s internal strength and resolve to survive amid his unfamiliar surroundings. “Charlotte’s Web” encourages children to live in a land where animals can speak, inspiring an empathy for others of all walks of life from an alternative vantage point. “The Hobbit” encourages students to imagine another sort of fantasy existence with alternative creatures and realities.
“Holes” offers a bit of a darker but intensely popular setting, where children face oppressive odds but find a way to prevail. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” introduces an opportunity for characters to dream of indulgent luxury which proves to be a more complex reward than advertised. “Inkheart” is a fantasy intertwined with magic unleashed by the power of select books. “Artemis Fowl” maintains the fantastic imagery by taking its millionaire child on a magical adventure. “The Graveyard Book” takes its young readers on an out-of-this-world adventure as a child is lovingly raised by spooky creatures one would typically avoid. Finally, in “The Lightening Thief,” the reader is led on a fantastic journey filled with magic, creative imagery, and powers linked to mythical, Greek gods and goddesses.
While the timeline on these publications spans more than seven decades, consistent within this popular list is the focus on the type of reading that allows children to imagine, envision, and enjoy. It encourages them to see beyond their own situations through others’ eyes and understandings. More important that any one title or genre, children’s literature is designed to allow them to imagine the world not as it is, but as it could be. Encouraging reading as a hobby, a pastime, or a passion, children need the opportunity to expand their world through the imagination only an innocent can truly embrace. Reading provides an escape from the day’s realities, unleashing a child’s ability to see himself in the future, the past, and the present all while identifying with any number of characters, situations and simulations. Whether digested though digital media or paper pages, children’s literature offers a wonderful segue to a tomorrow.