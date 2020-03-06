As high school students across the nation actively pursue their studies, most have a common short term goal: to graduate. However, in 2020 graduating from high school is but one of a series of steps toward achieving the skills and knowledge necessary to find and maintain a job with a wage adequate to establish a comfortable life. While there are varying degrees of comfort, it is clear that receiving a wage allowing one to provide a safe and secure home is paramount. Furthermore, adequate wages also help ensure that one can afford reliable transportation, quality food and clothing items, and substantial healthcare. Clearly, it is paramount that students make good career pathway choices.
In order to ensure that students not only make positive plans but are able to follow the plans to fruition, they must be prepared for their next steps along the way. Educators often phrase this preparedness as “college ready” or “career ready.” According to Rafael Heller’s “College and Career Readiness,” students’ high school grades in the core classes are the best indicator of how well the students will likely perform in college. However, he moderates that statement with the reality that the more weight that is placed on high school GPA, the more likely grade inflation is to occur, decreasing the measure’s usefulness.
While opinions vary as to the specific, essential skills for an effective transition to college, the article references David Conley, a leading figure in the field, who has found that intellectual habits like inquisitiveness, self-management, and knowledge about higher education have every bit as much impact on student success as the traditional measures like reading comprehension, writing, and mathematical fluency.
There is also disparity regarding the degree of overlap skills between those who choose the career or technical pathways versus direct translocation to college life. It is important to note that the workforce of the 21st century is not entering the environment of the 20th century. The historic push for all students to have similar trajectory, either college or work has changed. There is a new, wide space of workforce skills that desperately needs filled. Summing up the variation in career paths now evident as educators and administrators have come to recognize that “there is honor in all pathways.”
Regardless as to students’ initial career pathways, it is also important to recognize that they are very likely to either radically change or, at a minimum, adjust their career goals along the way. Therefore, just like the job markets into which they will eventually apply, their knowledge and skills levels must be flexible and open to expansion. According to “Catch the wave: The 21st-century career,” the traditional model of hiring someone out of college into an entry level position and allowing for his continual progress to management, is gone, along with the days of a “steady, stable career.”
Today workers across the nation are told to “reskill” themselves. Students just out of education or training have grown up with this novel model. They are used to change and ready to adapt. Therefore, rather than the students being ready for the schools and technical training venues to mold them for inclusion into an existing marketplace, the organizations themselves have to be ready to adapt to this newer, more agile, more digitally present population. Rather they elect to attend a university or to take a more vocational route to their career readiness, students of today are recreating the image of tomorrow. Rather it includes traditional, academic preparation or skills intensive training, the reality is the same. They must exit their preparation ready to enter the workplace with ab active and adjustable knowledge and skills base, which can transfer to their area of expertise, while constantly updating their approach and understanding to meet the needs of a tomorrow, today. College or career ready, perhaps could be better stated, as college and career ready.