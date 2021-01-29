There are many things that students learn along their academic journeys. From reading proficiency to mathematical prowess, students have myriad lessons to learn. While there are a variety of ways in which to maximize comprehension and retention, there is one skill that stands the test of time and is essential from kindergarten through adulthood. This critical component, which can overshadow the quality and complexity of one’s work, is the student’s ability to respect and submit work within the required timeline.
Whether learning to complete timed assignments within a classroom setting or finishing a formalized national assessment, compliance with the predetermined window is key. Strategies to help with such fixed schedules include using practice exams, keeping up with time on a watch or stopwatch, and planning to have everything ready to begin immediately.
As students mature and become more independent in their responsibilities, a respect for timelines becomes ever more paramount. In middle school and high school, there are regularly out-of-class assignments or projects with established due dates. Much like the speed limit on a public road, due dates are not suggestions or subtle guides for interpretation.
Due dates are finite and clear. They typically provide the point value or credit associated with the task, a general rubric or set of instructions, and the due date. At this level, it’s a great idea to have students use a planner of some type, whether paper or digital, to keep up with what needs to be done and when. Most email providers offer calendar options which allow events to be added and reminders to be included in the day’s schedule. Furthermore, the majority of schools house their curricular deliverables on sites like Blackboard, Canvas, or LiveText. These sites, too, offer built-in reminders and calendar prompts to facilitate students’ awareness of pending deliverables.
For many teachers, due dates translate into the final day materials will be accepted. Days in advance are available for questions or support. For others, due dates may offer a little flexibility with the understanding that each day beyond the date offers a decreasing point value, regardless as to the quality of work submitted. In advanced classes, this material can easily be found on the syllabus and is often reiterated during opening discussions. While some students may consider this rigidity to be unreasonable, in reality, it is essential. Due dates form a framework around which students can manage their time and tasks productively.
As students mature and eventually look for employment, due dates continue to dominate the landscape. Even a cursory view of employment websites like Indeed.com and Monster.com, which offer a plethora of available jobs, include specifics like job description, why to work there, key responsibilities, and qualifications. However, they too rely heavily on due dates. Activating a link for jobs past the due date on one site, offers the explorer the following feedback: “Monsters aren’t real – but neither is the page you were looking for.” Clearly, that employer appreciates the importance of due dates.
Regardless as to the strategy employed, effectively planning will help students to deliver their best work in a timely manner. By starting early to develop positive, lifelong habits, students can more easily transition from a successful student to an actively employed adult, one due date at a time.