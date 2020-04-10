As the reality of the stay-at-home mandates begin to resonate with families, it is important that they have a plan for student success and not a “wing-it” type approach to learning.
Much like the traditional school day has a set schedule, students’ study-at-home schedules also need some degree of consistency. One of the best ways to establish a workable schedule is to set aside 30 to 60 minutes of consistent learning before taking a break. This allows students to focus and work diligently, knowing that a break is coming up next. As they no longer have breaks when they can hang out with their friends, it’s also good to encourage students to talk to their friends about lessons and try to reestablish their peer tutoring network.
While there are a variety of ways to present and teach material, there are also a variety of ways to understand and apply the content. Sometimes accessing a peer is a way that students can ask questions without fear that someone will think them less capable than another. Peers also learn when they help one another, establishing a win-win situation when they work together to solve problems or unpack complex ideas. In instances where the students need a visual explanation, there are a number of platforms available to help students connect visually to work through subjects like math, that may necessitate someone witnessing the solution on paper. These include Zoom and Webex as well as Skype or even Facetime.
In addition to ensuring that students have time and a quiet space to work, it is important to make sure that students understand what they are to do for classes. Sometimes, the expectations or procedures may not be immediately apparent and need some help to be understood. Key in the expectations may be the need for students to interact with the teacher or class as a whole. Although great in concept, many times these tools need adjustment to work effectively. In such cases, it is imperative that students know how to contact their teachers when things go a little sideways.
While everyone is home, it’s a great time to review students’ lessons with them. Reading aloud together, discussing plot topics, or just practicing some math problems can also offer some ideal bonding time. Parents can also support the student’s nontraditional learning environment by talking about their lessons, asking questions, and giving feedback. Without the regular interaction typically provided in face-to-face classes, parents’ interest and encouragement are key to developing the students’ consistent work ethic. Given that the lessons and learning are taking place at a more relaxed pace, students can enjoy completing assignments in the comfort of home without feeling rushed or comparing their progress to another’s.
Finally, use those times together at the dinner table to discuss school and lessons and ideas. What did they find interesting? What did they like most today? What did they learn to do today that they did not know yesterday? Is there anything that they need help to complete? During this extended family time, families can work together to ensure that learning continues, despite the interruption in the traditional format. Families living and learning together, perhaps it’s the one good thing that we will all remember from the Pandemic of 2020.
Be well and stay safe.