Students learn in a variety of manners and follow a number of different approaches. The very best way to learn a select topic or set of skills varies, depending on the student involved. Keeping focused on learning outcomes, that is ensuring that the students learn and retain the material covered in a way that it can be recalled and even applied in future scenarios, is the true aim of any learning protocol.
One of the more recent initiatives, supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation to researchers at Rutgers University, is Maker Learning or Maker Education. The Maker movement is based on the idea that students will learn more when their interests are stimulated. Therefore, the approach incorporates a number of activities whereby the students learn by doing, establishing a collaborative learning environment that allows for the incorporation of a number of concepts across the curriculum.
The format for Maker Learning allows the students to develop makerspaces, whereby students identify a problem from a situation, imagine solutions, create inventions, develop prototypes, and adjust the process until they find a solution. Throughout the process, the teachers support the learning by providing feedback, subtle support, and allowing for readjustment until the problems are solved.
Furthermore, Maker Learning establishes an environment where problem-based learning takes a step further, focusing on learning rather than lecture-based teaching models. The students are given the liberty and encouragement to understand the problem in context and allowed to develop a solution, where trial and error is rewarded as an opportunity to refine the approach rather than to cast an erred attempt as a finished failure.
The format allows students to follow their interests and test their solutions, rather it’s a video game or a historical costume design, the primary focus is learning outcomes incorporating any number of curricular components along the way.
Rather Maker Learning or makerspaces, clearly it’s a novel way to empower the wonderful world of a child’s imagination to solve problems and create solutions that best fit the student’s style and allow him to truly begin his pathway toward lifelong learning, one creative solution at a time (www.trade-school.net).
Another key facet of Maker Education is its focus on “approaches, mindsets and community – not about stuff” (makered.org). This allows for an ideal integration for alternate settings rather its smaller groupings of students, students grouped based on ability not age, separation of the genders, or even on-line interactions.
Overall, the movement was designed to refocus the lens on children and how they learn best, not on the bricks and mortar institutions. It allows for students’ intellectual curiosity to be piqued in a manner inspired by their own passions rather than driven down a focused and detailed pathway.
Maker Education builds on constructivism and constructionism, allowing for “open-ended, student-driven, multi-disciplinary experiences that allow for the time and space needed to develop diverse skills, knowledge, and ways of thinking.”