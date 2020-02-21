Stress is a common term used today by adults to explain the challenges they face in modern society.
Sometimes it refers to a situation when too little money and too many expectations generate a negative bank balance. Other times adult stress has personal implications regarding familial dysfunction or health concerns.
Regardless of the cause or socioeconomic status, there is a general empathy and understanding regarding stress in the adult world. While this is both understandable and relatable, it is critical to recognize that children also experience stress. While it may not necessarily have the same origin as adult stress, students face an environment full of stressors on a regular bases.
Whether it begins with a challenging home or family situation, a difficult school setting, or any number of other causes, student stress is a very real and concerning plight to thousands of children across the nation. Some of the more frequent challenges that cause students stress include test and quiz anxiety, fear of presenting to others, social isolation, family issues, and failure to fit in with their peers.
In this age of social media omnipresence children are surrounded by a faux friend group whose acceptance or isolation strongly influences their sense of self as well as their stress levels. Fortunately, there are some productive ways to help children deal with their stress. According to a Penn Foster article from 2016, “social media platforms are one more thing to keep up with and are often rife with stress-inducing comparisons, gossip and bullying” (https://partners.pennfoster.edu/blog/2016/september/3-ways-stress-negatively-affects-student-performance).
In a comprehensive article detailing some stress reducing behaviors for students, Beth Swanson details, “13 Stress Relief Tips for Kids” (https://www.activekids.com/parenting-and-family/articles/13-stress-relief-tips-for-kids/slide-13). In it she provides a variety of simple strategies to help improve the quality of students’ lives. These include ensuring that they have access to adequate exercise and outside time to release some of their pent-up mental stresses while simultaneously keeping their bodies healthy. Many of the recommendations also involve thoughtful approaches to managing stress such as breathing exercises or yoga, meditation, listening to soothing music, progressive muscle relaxation, and talking to friends and family.
She encourages kids have contact with family members and pets for regular hugs and physical encouragement, helping them feel less anxious and more supported. Ideal ways that families can help decrease their child’s stress are some of the easiest and least expensive strategies, including playing board games or working puzzles together. These activities take the child’s mind off his recurrent stress and provide a fun environment where he feels supported. Another easy and almost fool-proof way to help reduce student stress is by encouraging warm baths and regular, adequate sleep schedules. Students who fail to get adequate sleep each evening are subject not only to fatigue but also to emotional outbursts, decreased academic achievement, and even weakened health patterns.
Regardless of the source or complexity of a student’s stress, it is critical that the caring adults in his life acknowledge the very real threat that stress poses. Furthermore, there are a variety of simple steps that can be taken to help minimize the stress that inevitably appears in each child’s life. Whether it involves some fun outside time, extended family togetherness, or just an earlier bedtime, an active awareness of a child’s environment is key to helping him learn to manage his stress in a healthy and constructive manner.