While the introduction to 2020 has generated tsunami-like waves of change for students across the nation, the fall of 2020 still offers the promise of a potential to return to normal. Rather longing for friends to visit or looking forward to learning new concepts, students’ return to school will likely be met with a renewed enthusiasm and a refreshing embrace of the old ways.
Educators across the nation have been called upon to recraft, reimagine, and reengineer the delivery and feedback system for their students. Much like a military call to arms, most teachers have embraced this unexpected challenge with enthusiasm and dedication. If ever one held in question the creativity or dedication of teachers, they have summarily outpaced and outperformed anything asked of them. As a matter of fact, many children have commented how much fun they have had with their teachers’ new ideas! Rather it’s embracing new technology to connect or taking time to allow for alternative paced lessons for those needing supplemental time, educators across the nation have risen to the call. Despite all their best intentions, however, teachers still need the parents’ support to help ensure that the students are digesting and retaining the maximum content possible. Rather it’s a simple check of homework, an exercise in discussing a topic, or some more extensive practice problems to make sure the student understands the concept, parents’ involvement during this family quarantine time is essential to helping their children maintain their academic pace.
Regardless as to the best efforts from all parties involved, the fall of 2020 will offer some new challenges even if instruction and attendance return to normal. For students whose content mastery did not reach the desired levels, some degree of content recovery will likely be needed. Whether it’s reviewing the critical mathematical models and rules for multiplication, refreshing one’s understanding of algebra, or any variety of complex applications, the new year will definitely warrant a review before the traditional programs can effectively commence. To this end, any family with a child at home this summer could definitely offer academic benefit by reading to and with him on a regular basis, practicing some of the mathematics of the former year’s skills, and continually encouraging his creativity and intellectual development. Rather it’s a trip to reading hour at the local library, a visit to the park to learn with a little lesson about seasons and foliage sprinkled in the mix, or an exercise in counting cars and determining what percentage are blue, all of these exercises will help keep students’ minds engaged and prepared to embrace the return to school, whenever that day is realized.
For some technological field trips, parents can also check out the following sites with their children on Virtual Vibes at www.virtualvibes.com. The site offers fun exploration in “Max’s Fantastic Zoo” and the “Lure of the Labyrinth.” There is a “Virtual Farm” and “Introduction to Caves” as well as “Visit a Volcano” or “Get to Know Poe.” There are even links for “U.S. Capital Virtual Tour” and “World War I Virtual Trip” in addition to the “Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Virtual Tour” and the “Louvre Museum.” Clearly, there are many ways to virtually visit sites and enjoy experiencing new areas, all while remaining safely at home. It’s a new normal, but each step taken to facilitate a student’s learning is one step closer to allowing everyone to return to school on track and ready to learn, as together parents and teachers alike help their students, plan for the future.