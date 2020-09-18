While 2020 has delivered a quagmire of complexities from fires to hurricanes to the present pandemic, it also begs to question humanity’s role. While mankind is often considered to have inherited the Earth, many people do not recognize that the inheritance is more of a legacy rental agreement. It was previously held by historic generations and will, eventually, be passed along to today’s children.
What is critical in this custody of the Earth is recognizing that much like the Hippocratic oath, the goal of caring for the planet is “to do no harm.” Today’s children are set to inherit an environment much more impacted than the world of their grandparents or especially their great-grandparents. Today’s children will inherit many lands which have been over-used and under-nurtured. They will face a society which aims to find a way to both blend cultures and customs while celebrating each for its individuality. According to the projections published by the United Nations in 2015, population statistics anticipate a continued growth pattern, with a global population density estimate at $8.5 billion people by 2030.
The children of today have lived with fear and facemasks and social distancing. They respect the natural ills that can befall a society. They have been raised to understand that there are many different ways to learn and many different things to learn. They have also been raised to recognize the need to respect the Earth as well as their fellow humans.
While many adults see the challenges of 2020 as nothing but negative, the children know no other reality. They have come to adapt. To them it is not necessarily new; it’s simply normal. While at home during the pandemic, many learned their school lessons in many alternative formats. Most of these lessons involved a more complex community of learners. They witnessed their parents learning to do new things as the children also adapted. Families were literally forced to be together. In this togetherness, new and novel challenges and strengths were realized. Children saw learning not just from a classroom setting. They saw their teachers adapting to alternative learning approaches. They were permitted to work at a more relaxed pace and to have family support to help when needed. Furthermore, families, in many cases, came to better appreciate all the children were attempting to learn and found ways to learn together and support one another.
However, independent of the trials and tribulations of 2020, it is just another year. There is no promise that 2021 will be easier or less complex. There is the assurance that having survived the calamities of 2020, that families may have come to better appreciate each other and the legacy of world that is inherited. The Earth is a dynamic biological composite that is ever-changing. It is not less normal today than last year or during the ice age or even the during the stone age. It is a vastly complex environment which will never be entirely predictable or manageable. It can, however, be treated with kindness so that future generations can inherit the Earth with minimal damage from pollution or erosion or environmental insult. It is a precious and unique planet, ideally suited to sustain humankind; but it is imperative to recognize one generation’s use of the planet and its resources should not degrade it for successive generations. It’s a legacy rental not a permanent purchase.