School safety in 2020 conjures dramatically different images than what one imagined from a security standpoint for the last twenty years. In deference to the COVID-19 pandemic, school safety now must also incorporate individual health and wellness from this latest viral pathogen. However, much like no two students are exactly alike in their abilities or interests or motivations, no two school systems are exactly alike in how to best reopen their institutions to ensure the maximum of safety for the students and adults within their confines. Much of this variance has to do with the positioning of the districts, whether they are within hotspots or exist in relatively minimally impacted areas of the United States. There are also considerations regarding the institutions’ poverty and reliance upon bussing to transport major portions of the student body to and from school each day of attendance. These are just a few of the complex variables that school administrators face in attempting to organize and implement the best fit return to school for their students.
In an article recently authored by Adam McCann and examined with perspectives of academics across the nation, he does an extensive analysis of school settings across the nation in an attempt to help unpack the complexities as well as to offer recommendations. In 2020’s Safest States for Schools to Reopen, the best overall safest state to reopen is Vermont, followed by Maine, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. Not surprisingly, these are also states which are high on the wealth index. Compared against the states considered the most at risk, the top contenders are Arizona, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Mississippi.
Safest tor return comparisons take into account several facets including the number of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths per 100,000 children and the decrease in cases over the last week. It also examines the share of the K12 students in that state who are transported by the district to and from school. Naturally, the more impoverished the setting, the more reliant the students are upon this transit. The average class sizes and pupil to teacher ratios are also evaluated as well as the share of seniors living in the household with school age children. Collectively, these considerations help states and districts examine their population’s overall risk threshold and shape their return to school modalities to ensure that they offer the safest possible scenario that the students can realistically access, given their respective surroundings and financial constraints.
While everyone yearns for a return to normal school settings in a traditional, before COVID-19 (BC19) existence, it continues to be critical that each state and district examine its own conditions and unique position to determine the best next steps to maintain an instructional trajectory that allows students to lose as little academic positioning as possible during this most alternate of settings. What is best for one district’s students is not necessarily best or even possible for another. Furthermore, even an ideal solution today may not be suitable if the risk thresholds change in either direction. Given the fluid response necessary to adjust the instructional delivery and responses to student needs, it is critical that the public respect the uniqueness of each instructional setting and support and encourage the leaders trying to find the best fit model for their students. BC19 is a world that no longer exists. Hopefully, after the development of a successful immunization, the educational world post COVID-19 will remember that students learn best based on a variety of factors, including their setting, their access to information, and their baseline understanding. All of these factors compile to create an equation for the best fit return to school, for while this pandemic will eventually be managed, it is critical to remember that when dealing with student safety one must remember the ABC’s, Always Be Careful.