A common exercise for kindergarten classes across the country is to have a day devoted to what students want to do when they grow up. They usually attend the day costumed in their imagined future role. There are nurses and doctors, teachers and soldiers, business men and women, entrepreneurs and scientists, just to name a few of the interests represented.
Often times parents and family members attend to listen to the students’ monologues, followed by a group photo. Unfortunately, as charming and entertaining an event as this presents, it is often one of the few times that students actually are asked to imagine their future selves.
The next time that students are asked to imagine their futures, they are in high school and trying to decide which classes to take to align with their future career or college major. This comes as a shock to many. They never realized that they should have been destining themselves toward an occupational setting or professional role all along.
High school years pass so quickly and the same students who were so sure of their career goals as kindergarteners are often less certain as the years advance. However, the time is critical in these secondary years for students to not only select a profession that sounds appealing, but to begin the footprint toward that goal.
One of the best advice narratives today is that no one reaches a goal that is never set. Therefore, it is imperative that students identify content areas and/or professions that hold interest for them. They need to learn what is necessary to not only realize that degree or skill, but to maximize the potential that opportunity could provide. They must find roles within those fields where they find a passion to pursue their dreams.
Discovering the passion for one’s fantastic future never occurs by selecting something that someone else said was a good idea. Students need to research their interests, meet with people in those fields, and learn whether the future role is one that truly holds their attention. Finding an area where students demonstrate not only ability but enthusiasm is critical for them to maximize their successes.
Envisioning one’s future is not a task to take lightly. It is paramount that students find areas of interest where they feel compelled to expand the narrative, to explore all aspects of the field, and to even push the envelope on what has been done, into all that they imagine can be done. Finding one’s future self is a process that begins very early and often ends, without the right focus, before the individual’s true abilities and passions are discovered.
Therefore, the students need to begin imagining themselves in future roles as the most successful individual ever in that setting. They need to create a career where their educational plans align with this ultimately successful version of their future self, allowing them a target as well as trajectory to follow.
Without setting clear and fantastic goals for one’s self, everything becomes left to chance. Given that students are denied 100% of the dreams they never imagine, it is imperative that they begin early, projecting themselves as successful and establishing a plan of action to realize their goals. The future begins today.