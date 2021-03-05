Children spend much of their lives hovering between the real world and that of their imaginations.
This land of pretend affords them an opportunity to create wonderful scenes and imaginary creatures and even special powers. It allows them to engage their creativity in infinite ways to alter their environment on a whim.
This land of play is a wonderful and healthy world in which no one is ill and everyone is happy. In the world of pretend, one can simply change the rules to suit his or her preference.
As recently as 2019, children belabored the need to rise early to leave for school, to sit through classes, to ride the bus and to perform homework upon their return.
Only in their imaginations could they have dreamed that nearly an entire year would pass where these mundane behaviors of the ages would be disrupted on a grand scale. Stay home, sleep in, work on the computer, work at your own pace, these were ideas that students could never truly imagine embracing in the pre-pandemic world.
However, much like the story of Aladdin, whose lamp could grant mystical wishes, these all came true. At first there was delight, and then there was adaptation. These were soon followed by frustration and boredom.
What students came to realize was that their traditional learning environments offered much more than a regular schedule and predictability. School in its traditional construct is much more than bricks and mortar. It offers an environment where students learn about different subjects, where they are shepherded and supported by teachers who can push them to learn and understand more than they ever realized.
Schools create unique microcosms where students begin to try new things, test new ideas, and learn to adapt and to contribute to society in a meaningful way.
In classes across the nation in 2021 students are returning to class in a more or less normal(ish) environment. However, for many students, rather than begrudging this return they are embracing the opportunity.
There appears to be a genuine appreciation for the sanctity of the classroom where some degree of normalcy exists. Even in classes across college campuses, students are welcoming the opportunity to go to class, to be a part of something bigger than a virtual reality or screen exercise.
Similar to the imagery of Aladdin’s lamp where the world would be so marvelous, if only one had access to a few key wishes, the characters soon see that change for the better is rarely realized by fantasy wishes and alternate realities. There is real value added by the daily engagement of individuals with one another, learning and exploring, imagining what could be by taking steps to build a better world, one intentional action at a time.
Post-pandemic educational awareness may well be the knowledge that, while there will always be the opportunity to improve, there is true value added when teachers and students occupy the same space and time to embark on the journey of learning.
Perhaps, children and adults alike will find comfort in knowing that the magic they often wish for is much less incredible than the reality they currently enjoy.