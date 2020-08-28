With the return of school, it is natural for students to expect a certain degree of stress. With the omnipresent pandemic, it is likely that they are even more concerned to be returning to their normal school environment, especially given that it is a very new normal. These stresses are inevitable.
However, there are some ways in which parents can help subdue those stresses. For example, they can be intentional in their questions to their children about school. According to www.childmind.org’s Caroline Miller, parents should frame their questions to encourage dialog without introducing stress. She advocates listening and validating their feelings. Examples of her framings include, rather than dismissing the fears with there is “nothing to worry about,” instead listen and support their sentiment with phrases like, “I know it’s hard.” Instead of hinting to challenges like, “Are you worried about having Mr. Connelly for math?” try something like, “Do you know what you’re going to be learning in math this year?”
Since student stress may not always manifest in the same pattern as adults, it is important to pay close attention to any changes in behavior, mood, or even appetite. Other tools to help students deal with this unfamiliar time include breathing exercises, or even relaxation exercises associated with yoga. Activities that help students mentally escape can also be helpful. Whether that’s a video about a place far away and exotic or something as easy as a stress ball or a long walk, all of these actions help students refocus on things besides the stress of the moment.
One mutually beneficial activity is to encourage students to interact with their pets or to offer to walk a friend’s pet. For those without a pet to call their own, local animal shelters usually welcome scheduled visits to walk their dogs or even pet sit an animal for the day, if adoption or fostering is not an option at the moment. The dynamic interactions children and pets enjoy can offer immediate distraction for all parties involved.
Maintaining some sense of structure is also key for supporting students and helping manage their mental wellness during this time. Whether students are engaging in schoolwork entirely online, some blended option, or even back in their altered reality versions of normal at school, nothing is what they have ever encountered before; therefore, their responses are not entirely predictable. Supporting this adjustment period with any degree of structure offers the students a framework to create some degree of order and expectations.
Perhaps, students could be given breaks every 45 minutes to get a drink or do some jumping jacks or even run around the block. This lets them know that the confined instructional period is finite and that a reward is waiting just around the clock. Not knowing what to expect is often much worse than even a restricted but anticipated consequence. For example, students may not be able to play contact games with their friends right not, but they can still maintain those relationships by talking, spending some time in the same general area, watching a movie, or even developing creative options to maintain other students’ company.
The most important way to support students as they deal with the academic stresses associated with the pandemic is to pay close attention to what they are not saying or doing. By being mindful of the need to offer regular distractions, emotional support, and physical activity, children impacted by this new normal will find some degree of peace and consistency in an otherwise chaotic environment.