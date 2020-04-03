Prior to the Coronavirus, parents could only imagine having the opportunity to work from home and spend more “quality time” with their children. Now that most everyone is sequestered at home, it is clear that, perhaps, all that togetherness can be somewhat challenging. However, this is the perfect time to make the best of a less than ideal situation.
The first and best step to establishing some family harmony and figuring out a way to also get one’s work completed, is to craft a schedule where everyone gets a list of household jobs, time for school/work, free time, and some family fun time. By providing a schedule, everyone can recognize himself as a key member of the family and understand that everyone must work together to keep the dishes and laundry clean, food prepared, and his work completed.
In many instances, children do not understand what their parents do at work. This new corona time together, provides parents with an ideal opportunity to share the type of work that they do and how it helps keep the economy going forward. For parents who work in critical areas like healthcare, it also provides a wonderful setting to explain why their jobs are so important and why they must work, even if the other parent or their friends’ parents are at home.
It is also a great segue into a discussion about what the children may want to become when they grow up. There are a number of tools online to help students learn about different careers, from what they require, to where they work, to how much they typically earn. The College Board and ACT websites, in particular, have great, free websites to help students explore their options. University websites are another wonderful way to learn about post-secondary opportunities, from what majors the schools offer to what types of scholarships exist. Many also allow virtual tours so that a student can imagine himself on campus and see if it might be worth a real world visit later this year. A favorite is www.msstate.edu !
When the family finally settles down for some relaxing time, it’s a perfect opportunity to skip the next Netflix episode and play a board game, make some cookies, tell stories, or read to the smaller kids. With the non-stop pace of the pre-corona world, this brief pause can be used to step back, appreciate, and even enjoy those in life who mean the most. It is worth considering that in generations to come, children will ask their parents to tell about what happened during the virus’s outbreak, how they managed, and what they did. It’s also a great time to reflect on all the things you’ve wanted to do with your kids, if only you had the time.
Finally, it’s also a great time to help children think about others. Rather it’s fostering a puppy from the humane society, taking some flowers by the nursing home, or adding stock to the community pantry, taking forward actions to help children see themselves as active members of their area is always a good idea. It’s called experiential learning, and it pays one’s blessing of good health forward, helping the community to heal, one kind action at a time.
Until next week, I’ll be home with my family and a rather rambunctious shelter pup, who seems to have taken over our home! Be well and be safe.