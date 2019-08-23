While parents throughout the world can identify with the separation anxiety that goes along with sending a child off to school for the first time, rarely are these new students fully vested in what to anticipate in this brave new world they are to encounter. While parents feel the very real separation void, it is, for them, a part of life’s continuum and is an anticipated milestone. For the children, however, many of the experiences and overall institutional dynamics are both foreign and unexpected.
No longer is the child given directions and encouragement by parents or caregivers he’s come to love and trust, he is instantaneously delivered to a classroom of 20 something other students and a teacher who is clearly large and in charge. His personal needs and desires no longer dominate the agenda. He has been usurped into an environment where an organizational process is established and the needs of the whole and the dictates of the larger organization drive the agenda. This is quite the antithesis of what he’s come to know and trust his entire life. While, eventually, most students do learn to acclimate, make friends, and master new material, they certainly experience their share of stress along the way.
In order to help support each child’s transition, it is paramount that both the parents and the educator take the time to allow for an adaptation period. Clearly, there must be rules. However, assuming that all children learned the same rules at home in the same manner over their initial 4-5 years of life is unrealistic. Some children come to kindergarten from a home of self-expression and flexible schedules, where others may come from a background of fixed schedules and detailed activities. Still other children arrive from a background where poverty constraints overshadow learning opportunities. All of these children must learn and acclimate; however, each will be beginning from a different place with a common goal.
Perhaps the first reality is for all the adults involved to acknowledge that transitioning to kindergarten is a unique experience for each child, dependent upon his background experiences, his support matrix, and his trust threshold. Effectively structuring an environment where children can maximize their learning opportunities can only be realized once their basic needs are met. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs details structural needs along with safety and security as the most basic needs which must be satisfied before the psychological needs of relationships and accomplishment can be realized. Finally, all of these facets must be satisfied before one can reach self-fulfillment, allowing him to reach his (academic) potential.
Once students are convinced they are in a safe environment where they can trust this new adult in the room, they can begin to relax. If this new grown-up appears to look out for their best interests and help them develop, they can start to learn. Throughout their young lives they have been taught to not talk to strangers; now a new stranger is in charge of their care. It is only reasonable that they be somewhat reticent to migrate to this new environment; however, with time and patience new, hesitant Kindergarteners will blossom into eager, energetic, and enthusiastic learners.