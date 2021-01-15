With the return of the spring semester, many students enjoy returning to school to learn about their favorite subjects. The class which stands alone as the most unique is math. What many students do not recognize is that math, in all its varieties, is much more than computation and calculation. It is its own language. The challenge for students is rarely in the entering of data and performing of calculations, the confusion is in translating the language of math.
While this may sound like a bizarre take on what many may consider a very basic set of tasks which must follow a rigid protocol, nothing could be further from the truth. Math values are simply identifiers to allow students to quantify and compare and interpret. When students graduate into word problems, many frustrations often arrive. However, it is rarely due to the complexity of the math, but rather due to the inability to translate the narrative. This is where early skills become paramount. For example, long before reading that first, ominous word problem on the bottom of the math homework, students need to understand the language. This ability is key to eventually managing adult life skills on a daily basis. For example, knowing how much to tip a server. How to calculate expenses, manage a mortgage, or determine the best way to minimize costs.
For example, the “word” difference tells the reader that he or she needs to subtract. Often these words are also found with identifiers like “of” or “and” which direct the reader appropriately. For example, the difference between 20 and 4 means 20 minus 4. Other words like “quotient” are also key. If one is directed to find the quotient of 10x and three, then 10x should be divided by 3. Much like some people write in cursive and other in print, the language of math can be written in a variety of forms. For example, the quotient of 10x and 3 could be represented correctly as 10x/3 or (10x)/3.
An example of a basic word problem could be the following. How old were you seven years ago? Let’s assume you are currently 9z. In this example the key words include “less than.” This tells the reader that the appropriate operation is subtraction. Therefore, seven less than 9z means seven subtracted from 9z, represented as 9z – 7. Furthermore, much like the English language offers a variety of words with the same meaning, so too does math. For example, the following word or group of words each translate to mean “equal.” They are: is equal to, is the same as, is, gives, was, and will be.
While word problems may never be a student’s favorite task, they are, perhaps, the most relevant task as they offer application for this seemingly foreign language. With any such problem, there are some specific steps that will support the student as he or she attempts to find the solution. They begin with reading the problem and looking for key words. This is the perfect time to look up words that do not offer a clear direction. The student must first understand all the words and what the problem is asking. Next, one must identify what the problem seeks to find. He must name the missing component using an identifier like “x.” Then he must translate the information from a word sentence into a numerical sentence. Finally, the student is ready to solve the problem.
As with any language, the first step in communicating is to translate the words and how they interact with one another to give meaning. Mathematics is no exception. Perhaps it is the most essential language, given that numerical values and computations allow communication across cultures. Mathematics offers students the unique opportunity to better understand the world around them, to ensure that they can correctly interpret costs, and can accurately assess value. Mathematics mastery allows students to expand their understanding of not only the word problems on the bottom of the math homework, but to eventually use those same baseline skills in advanced mathematics classes, advanced conversations, and even practical applications.