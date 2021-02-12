While most every kindergartener starts school with the same basic curriculum, it doesn’t take long before the options diverge. Many of these options are gender-based.
For example, fliers for ballet class are most likely to be given to girls. Little league football applications go home with the boys. While this, in most cases, offers parents the traditional comforts afforded by stereotypical roles, it is important to recognize that not every child chooses the typical path.
Without access to her passion for sports, Mississippi’s own Sarah Thomas would never have been able to follow her dream to become the very first female to officiate the Super Bowl. In an interview offered by CBS, Thomas said growing up, when she told her aunt she couldn’t play basketball because there wasn’t a girls’ team, her aunt told her to “go out for the boys’ team” instead.
Role models like this afford young women and men the opportunity to recognize thatto gender should never be a limiting factor in following one’s goals.
According to Sheryl Sandberg, author of “Lean In for Graduates” and current Chief Operating Officer for Facebook, there are six specific forms of bias: performance, attribution, likeability, maternal, affinity, and double discrimination. Performance bias may imagine that girls may not perform tasks as efficiently or effectively as boys. In this bias, the performance of girls is typically underestimated while boys’ is overestimated. This bias was evidenced when orchestra auditions were amended to “blind” auditions where the judges couldn’t see the applicants. The odds of females being selected past the first round increased a full 50%.
Attribution bias is similar, separate only as females are typically seen as less competent and therefore more likely to be given more blame and less credit than men. This often plays out in the classroom where girls are more likely to be talked over and interrupted than their male counterparts.
With likeability bias, girls are more likely to be called “bossy” or “too aggressive” in situations where boys are applauded for their leadership skills. As they grow up, these same girls often face maternal bias. This comes along with the incorrect assumption that mothers are less committed to their work, a bias not associated with fathers who work.
Affinity bias is especially difficult, as it seeks to perpetuate itself. In brief, people often choose those most like themselves for any number of opportunities. As girls mature and find themselves in the world of work, it is often difficult to secure positions where males have dominated the landscape and are more likely to perpetuate the lineage with people most like themselves.
Finally, there is double discrimination. This is perhaps the most complex type of gender bias, as it isn’t limited to one’s gender, but may also be an issue of heritage, skin color, and/or sexual orientation. Research shows females with minority representation in any of these categories face compounded challenges in school and eventually in the workplace.
Here’s the good news: The more adults are informed about intrinsic biases that can impact girls in classrooms and eventually women in the world, the more likely they are to be proactive in diminishing these situations. By advocating for all students to follow their dreams, whether those play out on an athletic field, in a STEM career, at a board meeting, or even some combination of those, students of both genders and all ethnicities will begin to recognize a somewhat amended Declaration of Independence where, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all people are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happines.”