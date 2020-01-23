Students in each contemporary generation look back on those before and find disparity between social norms. One hundred years ago, students of the 1920s discovered new social norms with the creation of the automobile.
A remarkable decade, this is also the time period where the teenage mindset began to emerge, according to the website ushistory.com in “Invention of the Teenager.” As parents were beginning to see a new subgroup between children and adults, a composite who could travel independently, education also began a transformation.
Utilizing mass transportation via school bus, this adolescent group began to enjoy extended educational access in another novel setting, the consolidated high school. The expansion of compulsory education laws also set the stage for expanded populations of this age group to experience extended educational experiences.
This new culture of adolescent students housed together for extended periods eventually began to take on characteristics of its own, including diverse topics of study, practical skills training, and even opportunity for extra-curricular pursuits. Parents were beginning to accept that they could allow their children to put off marriage and job seeking in order to finish high school, where students would be better prepared to enter the world of work, military service, or even to consider an academic career beyond high school.
The role of today’s adolescents in society has evolved dramatically since the 1920s. They are accepted as their own, very vocal and unique group of independent thinkers who regularly look to their peers to set the stage for social change, to reject the norms, and to introduce novel ways to solve problems.
Furthermore, they have adapted unique approaches to interact with one another within a somewhat obscure background … enter social media. With advent of digital platforms and smartphones, in particular, students’ approaches to social interactions as well as the somewhat coded language used for information sharing has transformed communication in more dramatic ways than their predecessors could likely ever have imaged. Sending messages via a variety of social messaging tools is not only available, it has become the preferred manner of communication for this group of rising adults who will, one day, make decisions for the entire world.
Ironically, this group’s access to nearly limitless information using the Internet has empowered them with a tremendous ability to communicate and validate information instantaneously. Much like an old movie where space travel and advanced tools foreshadowed times to come, this generation’s interests provide a glimpse into the future, where possibilities are limited only by one’s imagination.
No longer are teens waiting until they grow up to establish protocols; they are actively changing the way in which society responds to stimuli each and every minute. Today they use innovative digital tools, tomorrow they will create alternative ways to envision the future.
Clearly, this once non-existent subgroup has capitalized on the last 100 years, emerging from a time when they were given a limited list of opportunities and a script to follow for adulthood, to becoming a group with its own dominant culture, strong opinions, and future focus. From their emergence in the roaring 1920s to the transformational 2020s of today, teens are powerful, active and involved. Having redefined their own social norms, they truly have the power to create a world, exactly as they imagine it to be.