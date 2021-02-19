While the creators of the once tremendously popular cartoon “The Jetsons” imagined a futuristic reality based strictly on imagination in 1962, 2021 definitely holds witness to some of those realities. Not only is everything in the Jetsons’ cartoon lives automated, the very idea of human contact outside of an automated system is considered entirely foreign in their land of 2062, exactly 100 years from the actual date of the series’ airing.
Some items worth reflecting upon include the way in which people communicated and interacted on the show. There was telecommunication with visual and real time interaction, much like today’s Facetime or Zoom applications. Their “smart” televisions were a bit of a computer hybrid, allowing one to work or attend school from home and supply work or homework assignments remotely, enter flat screens, smart phones, interactive watches, and tablets.
There were also robots for household chores. While Rosie is perhaps more sophisticated than today’s Roomba, the idea is still the same. Although George’s car could fly, it could also fly itself, as needed. Clearly the creators’ mental imagery was near to today’s reality.
The imagery of “The Jetsons” showed an alternative, progressive lifestyle where everything was easier, quicker, and more reliant upon machines and artificial intelligence than archaic human interaction and problem solving.
In today’s pandemic environment, we should recognize how useful it has been to access many of the digital tools and devices necessary to support student learning outside the school setting. Much like the Jetsons’ regular challenges with errant devices, families of 2021 can definitely relate.
While it is entertaining to reflect upon just how accurate some of the writers’ ideas were in predicting human-machine interaction and dependence in the future, it is also an excellent time to recognize just how detached such consistent interactions can become without regular human engagement and support. The comedy gleaned from the series was focused more on how ironic it would be if people didn’t meet in person or interact regularly or prepare their own meals than how perfect it would be if they could.
In today’s reality, while online school offers a great alternative when it is not safe for frequent human interaction or when the environment poses too dangerous a risk for travel, we should recognize these options are simply tools to be used to support learning, not the actual replacement of the learning community in its entirety. While the past enjoyed predicting the future, the present needs to be cognizant of the effective tools and strategies of the past and improve those strategies using contemporary tools to expedite understanding. Respect for the past, adaptation for the present, and plan for the future; this is truly the recipe for student success. No automation required.