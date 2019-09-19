The Trump administration is currently pursuing a policy of deportation of all persons who are legally removable from the country. The wholesale roundup and detention of deportable persons is an inhume and cruel practice which destroys American families and terrorizes immigrant communities. I refer to American families, because many immigrant families consist of undocumented persons, and green card holders and U.S. Citizens.
It has been estimated that as many as 4 million U.S. citizen children have at least one parent who is deportable from the U.S. When the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (USICE) apprehends and removes a family breadwinner, the result is a family unit that is broken economically and emotionally. In our state of Mississippi, we have recently seen first-hand the horrific consequences of a large worksite raid which on one day netted 640 immigrant workers and removed them from their families.
Less visible are the privately-owned detention facilities which are being operated in Tallahatchie and Adams County, Mississippi, and which are currently housing USICE detainees. According to Amnesty International:
“Investigative news reports have exposed a litany of human rights abuses in the detention facilities, including physical violence, the use of restraints, and substandard medical care. While in detention, immigrants and asylum seekers are often unable to obtain the legal assistance necessary to prepare viable claims for adversarial and complex court proceedings. Sometimes they cannot even make a simple phone call to obtain documents that would prove they should go free. Some immigrants become so desperate at the prospect of indefinite detention that they agree to deportation despite valid claims.”
Recent history shows that a more humane and workable immigration policy is possible and preferable. In its first term, the Obama administration pursued a policy of mass deportation which resulted in removal proceedings against an estimated 2 million persons. By the beginning of President Obama’s second term, the policy of mass deportation was abandoned in favor of a policy of “prosecutorial discretion.”
Under the policy of prosecutorial discretion, the USICE and the U.S. Immigration Courts were instructed to concentrate their efforts against persons who were deemed to be threats to public safety, serious criminal, gang members and human traffickers. Government agencies were expressly instructed to desist from removal of undocumented persons who were otherwise law-abiding, who were members of families consisting of U.S. citizens and green card holders.
Agencies were instructed to consider any humanitarian condition which weighed against a removal decision. Tens of thousands of pending removal cases were “administratively closed.” Dragnet type worksite raids by USICE were stopped and more focused enforcement efforts were used.
In the very first month of the Trump administration, the policy of prosecutorial discretion was jettisoned and all relevant government agencies were instructed to proceed with enforcement efforts against any and all persons who are legally deportable. This policy has resulted in thousands of human tragedies. We see daily examples of immigrant family members who have been traumatized because their loved one has been suddenly and traumatically detained and removed by federal police officials.
This is not the America we should want. The USICE has become an overbearing and unfettered federal “deportation” force which is inflicting terror and misery on tens of thousands of families. If we wish to live in a civil and humane society, our government should stop its policy of mindless, mass deportation.
A policy of “prosecutorial discretion” is a prudent and humanitarian alternative to mass deportation and should be pursued until Congress can act to permanently address the status of undocumented persons in the United States.