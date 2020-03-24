Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.